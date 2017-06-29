Walton County inmates get career training Updated at
DeFUNIAK SPRINGS - Inmates at the Walton County Jail recently were given a unique opportunity to plan for their return to the community. Career Source of Okaloosa Walton along with Emerald Coast Technical College put on a career day by bringing their mobile unit to the jail off Triple G Road in DeFuniak Springs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walton County man arrested in Monday murder
|2 hr
|LL Always
|5
|Wh*re in housing
|12 hr
|TruthBeTold
|1
|Walton County Attorney Mark Davis resigns
|Jun 27
|Marty
|2
|Looking for Alyssa Kosche
|Jun 27
|NotThaOne
|1
|People to protest Confederate flag
|Jun 16
|James
|1
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Jun 1
|Nic
|75
|House Call Automotive
|May '17
|James4949
|1
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC