Three-car wreck shuts down I-10 in Walton County

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS - Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down for a short time Friday afternoon following a three-vehicle accident near mile marker 90, between Highway 331 and Highway 81. Lindsey Batchelor, spokeswoman for the Walton County Sheriff's Office, said westbound lanes had reopened as of 2:45 p.m., but eastbound ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.