Santa Rosa Beach man charged in paddleboard theft Updated at

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS - A Walton County sheriff's investigator spotted and arrested a man wanted for grand theft at a DeFuniak Springs gas station early Thursday. Jason Davis, 38, of Santa Rosa Beach, was arrested for allegedly stealing a trailer full of paddleboards and store memorabilia from YOLO Board + Beach Store at 11610 U.S. Highway 98 W.

