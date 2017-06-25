People to protest Confederate flag

Read more: Walton Sun

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS - The Walton County Democratic Party will host an event today to again request the removal of the Confederate flag from the Walton County Courthouse property.  People will gather on the steps of the courthouse at noon to celebrate the 154th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.   The original proclamation was an executive order issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan 1, 1863, which changed the legal status of more than 3 million African-Americans from "slave to free."

