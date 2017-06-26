How low will they go? Florida gas pri...

How low will they go? Florida gas prices lowest in 12 years

Summer travelers are looking at gas prices that are the lowest in 12 years, according to AAA, the auto club. Since June 1, Florida gas prices have averaged $2.31 for a gallon of regular.

