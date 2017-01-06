Headline News 6/1/17
Welcome to the New Site! This is currently a work in progress so bear with us as we improve and organize! The heritage of DeFuniak Springs, its founding, the establishment of winter home of the Chautauqua Assembly, and the Herald - Breeze newspapers are entwined so thoroughly, they cannot be separated...
|People to protest Confederate flag
|14 hr
|James
|1
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Jun 1
|Nic
|75
|House Call Automotive
|May 26
|James4949
|1
|Attn Walton County Sheriff's Dept
|May '17
|Informer
|1
|Walton County Attorney Mark Davis resigns
|Apr '17
|Gary Souders
|1
|Water Park (Jul '11)
|Apr '17
|Mary land
|2
|Erica Howell (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Whoa
|2
