Fired police officers to be reinstated

Fired police officers to be reinstated

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

Two years after they were fired for alleged harassment of another police officer, DeFuniak Springs police officers Anthony Kaiser and Rick Bobblitt have been ordered reinstated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News People to protest Confederate flag Jun 16 James 1
Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10) Jun 1 Nic 75
House Call Automotive May 26 James4949 1
Attn Walton County Sheriff's Dept May '17 Informer 1
News Walton County Attorney Mark Davis resigns Apr '17 Gary Souders 1
Water Park (Jul '11) Apr '17 Mary land 2
Erica Howell (Jun '16) Apr '17 Whoa 2
See all Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Walton County was issued at June 20 at 4:04PM EDT

Defuniak Springs, FL Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defuniak Springs, FL Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Defuniak Springs,...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,901,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC