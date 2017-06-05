Family commends deputy for his servic...

Family commends deputy for his service Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

A deputy responded to a home in Walton County after a family's plea to check on a loved one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10) Jun 1 Nic 75
House Call Automotive May 26 James4949 1
Attn Walton County Sheriff's Dept May '17 Informer 1
News Walton County Attorney Mark Davis resigns Apr '17 Gary Souders 1
Water Park (Jul '11) Apr '17 Mary land 2
Erica Howell (Jun '16) Apr '17 Whoa 2
Jessica hill Apr '17 David 1
See all Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now

Defuniak Springs, FL Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defuniak Springs, FL Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Defuniak Springs,...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,803 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC