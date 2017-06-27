County Commission SUV is stolen

County Commission SUV is stolen

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Walton Sun

The Walton County Sheriff's Department is trying to locate a 2007 white Chevrolet Trailblazer that was stolen during a burglary at Walton County offices on U.S. Highway 90 W in DeFuniak Springs sometime between May 21 and 23. Nipper did not return requests for comment, but her aide, Susan MacDonald, told The Sun that they cannot comment as there is an open and on-going investigation. Along with the vehicle theft, an iPad, cell phone, Logitech Bluetooth speakers and the keys to the vehicle were taken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Walton County man arrested in Monday murder 13 hr whaat 4
News Walton County Attorney Mark Davis resigns Tue Marty 2
Looking for Alyssa Kosche Tue NotThaOne 1
News People to protest Confederate flag Jun 16 James 1
Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10) Jun 1 Nic 75
House Call Automotive May '17 James4949 1
Attn Walton County Sheriff's Dept May '17 Informer 1
See all Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now

Defuniak Springs, FL Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defuniak Springs, FL Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Defuniak Springs,...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,351 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC