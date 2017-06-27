County Commission SUV is stolen

The Walton County Sheriff's Department is trying to locate a 2007 white Chevrolet Trailblazer that was stolen during a burglary at Walton County offices on U.S. Highway 90 W in DeFuniak Springs sometime between May 21 and 23. Nipper did not return requests for comment, but her aide, Susan MacDonald, told The Sun that they cannot comment as there is an open and on-going investigation. Along with the vehicle theft, an iPad, cell phone, Logitech Bluetooth speakers and the keys to the vehicle were taken.

