City of DeFuniak Springs reselects CH2M to continue operating and maintaining its water systems
CH2M will continue to operate and maintain the City's 1.5-million-gallon-per-day wastewater treatment plant, six water wells, 40 lift stations and 150 acres of spray fields for the next five years. Since beginning operations in 2003, CH2M has implemented a number of programs key to yielding a consistent and quality level of service for the City, including employing a preventive maintenance program for the entire water system and establishing chlorine and bacterial sampling points for the water systems.
