City of DeFuniak Springs reselects CH...

City of DeFuniak Springs reselects CH2M to continue operating and maintaining its water systems

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

CH2M will continue to operate and maintain the City's 1.5-million-gallon-per-day wastewater treatment plant, six water wells, 40 lift stations and 150 acres of spray fields for the next five years. Since beginning operations in 2003, CH2M has implemented a number of programs key to yielding a consistent and quality level of service for the City, including employing a preventive maintenance program for the entire water system and establishing chlorine and bacterial sampling points for the water systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News People to protest Confederate flag Jun 16 James 1
Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10) Jun 1 Nic 75
House Call Automotive May 26 James4949 1
Attn Walton County Sheriff's Dept May '17 Informer 1
News Walton County Attorney Mark Davis resigns Apr '17 Gary Souders 1
Water Park (Jul '11) Apr '17 Mary land 2
Erica Howell (Jun '16) Apr '17 Whoa 2
See all Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now

Defuniak Springs, FL Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defuniak Springs, FL Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Defuniak Springs,...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,721 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC