Man allegedly tries to send drugs to ...

Man allegedly tries to send drugs to wife in jail Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS - A man who wrote the Daily News complaining his wife wasn't getting her mail in jail had, unbeknownst to him, been caught hiding strips of drugs in the mail he was sending to her.  The man wrote to the Daily News asking a reporter to investigate what he said was wrongdoing at the Walton County Jail, including that his wife ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attn Walton County Sheriff's Dept May 1 Informer 1
News Walton County Attorney Mark Davis resigns Apr '17 Gary Souders 1
Water Park (Jul '11) Apr '17 Mary land 2
Erica Howell (Jun '16) Apr '17 Whoa 2
Jessica hill Apr '17 David 1
Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10) Mar '17 robert 74
News Authorities searching for missing Westville woman (Jan '14) Mar '17 Amee 77
See all Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Walton County was issued at May 24 at 5:24PM EDT

Defuniak Springs, FL Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defuniak Springs, FL Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Defuniak Springs,...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,256,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC