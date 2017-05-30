Comander kicks off new series of visi...

Comander kicks off new series of visioning meetings

Sunday May 21 Read more: De Funiak Springs Herald-Breeze

By DOTTY NIST A May 3 public meeting hosted by Walton County District 4 Commissioner Sara Comander included highlights of recent progress by Walton County and a chance for the public to share ideas for future goals. The first of a series to be held in different locations throughout the county, the meeting took place at the Coastal Branch Library.

