Collaborative efforts lead to resuscitation of unconscious man
Collaborative efforts by a Walton County resident, an off-duty firefighter, the Walton County Sheriff's Office and Walton County Fire Rescue led to the resuscitation of a teenager who was found unconscious on the side of Highway 90. Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, WCSO received a call about a 19-year-old male who was found unresponsive on the side of ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attn Walton County Sheriff's Dept
|May 1
|Informer
|1
|Walton County Attorney Mark Davis resigns
|Apr '17
|Gary Souders
|1
|Water Park (Jul '11)
|Apr '17
|Mary land
|2
|Erica Howell (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Whoa
|2
|Jessica hill
|Apr '17
|David
|1
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|robert
|74
|Authorities searching for missing Westville woman (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Amee
|77
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC