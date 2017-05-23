Collaborative efforts lead to resusci...

Collaborative efforts lead to resuscitation of unconscious man

Sunday May 7 Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

Collaborative efforts by a Walton County resident, an off-duty firefighter, the Walton County Sheriff's Office and Walton County Fire Rescue led to the resuscitation of a teenager who was found unconscious on the side of Highway 90. Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, WCSO received a call about a 19-year-old male who was found unresponsive on the side of ... (more)

