Ceremonies on tap for Memorial Day

2 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at the Walton County Courthouse, 571 U.S. Highway 90 E. DeFuniak Springs, at 10 a.m. The Vietnam/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, Chapter Z, will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Fallen Soldier Monument at Niceville City Hall at 208 Partin Drive N. After the ceremony, the day continues at American Legion Post ... (more)

