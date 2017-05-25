Ceremonies on tap for Memorial Day
There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at the Walton County Courthouse, 571 U.S. Highway 90 E. DeFuniak Springs, at 10 a.m. The Vietnam/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, Chapter Z, will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Fallen Soldier Monument at Niceville City Hall at 208 Partin Drive N. After the ceremony, the day continues at American Legion Post ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attn Walton County Sheriff's Dept
|May 1
|Informer
|1
|Walton County Attorney Mark Davis resigns
|Apr '17
|Gary Souders
|1
|Water Park (Jul '11)
|Apr '17
|Mary land
|2
|Erica Howell (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Whoa
|2
|Jessica hill
|Apr '17
|David
|1
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|robert
|74
|Authorities searching for missing Westville woman (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Amee
|77
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC