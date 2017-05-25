Ceremonies on tap for Memorial Day

There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at the Walton County Courthouse, 571 U.S. Highway 90 E. DeFuniak Springs, at 10 a.m. The Vietnam/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, Chapter Z, will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Fallen Soldier Monument at Niceville City Hall at 208 Partin Drive N. After the ceremony, the day continues at American Legion Post ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.