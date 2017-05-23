37 am

Monday May 15 Read more: Walton Sun

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS - A 13-year-old girl has run away from home and the Walton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating her. Savanah Marie Skirde, 13, was last seen at a family member's home off Richardson Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

