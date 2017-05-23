37 am
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS - A 13-year-old girl has run away from home and the Walton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating her. Savanah Marie Skirde, 13, was last seen at a family member's home off Richardson Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attn Walton County Sheriff's Dept
|May 1
|Informer
|1
|Walton County Attorney Mark Davis resigns
|Apr '17
|Gary Souders
|1
|Water Park (Jul '11)
|Apr '17
|Mary land
|2
|Erica Howell (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Whoa
|2
|Jessica hill
|Apr '17
|David
|1
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|robert
|74
|Authorities searching for missing Westville woman (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Amee
|77
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC