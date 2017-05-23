Sheriffa s Office seeks teen who stole gun, car, debit card
DeFUNIAK SPRINGS - The Walton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a runaway teen who stole a handgun, ammunition, car and debit card. Brett Tyler Robertson, 16, was last seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday in a stolen orange 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a Florida tag #Y74MAV. The stolen debit card was last used to withdraw money just ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attn Walton County Sheriff's Dept
|May 1
|Informer
|1
|Walton County Attorney Mark Davis resigns
|Apr '17
|Gary Souders
|1
|Water Park (Jul '11)
|Apr '17
|Mary land
|2
|Erica Howell (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Whoa
|2
|Jessica hill
|Apr '17
|David
|1
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|robert
|74
|Authorities searching for missing Westville woman (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Amee
|77
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC