Sheriffa s Office seeks teen who stole gun, car, debit card

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS - The Walton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a runaway teen who stole a handgun, ammunition, car and debit card. Brett Tyler Robertson, 16, was last seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday in a stolen orange 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a Florida tag #Y74MAV. The stolen debit card was last used to withdraw money just ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.