Four arrested at Hickory Hill residence Updated at
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate reports weeks of tips has led to the arrest of four on drug charges at a residence in the Hickory Hill community. Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff's Office were able to collect enough probable cause Thursday to obtain a search warrant at 1677 Highway 162, the residence of Everette Smith AKA "Smitty."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attn Walton County Sheriff's Dept
|May 1
|Informer
|1
|Walton County Attorney Mark Davis resigns
|Apr '17
|Gary Souders
|1
|Water Park (Jul '11)
|Apr '17
|Mary land
|2
|Erica Howell (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Whoa
|2
|Jessica hill
|Apr '17
|David
|1
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|robert
|74
|Authorities searching for missing Westville woman (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Amee
|77
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC