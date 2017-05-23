DeFuniak Springs EDC makes recommenda...

DeFuniak Springs EDC makes recommendation to council to move forward with Mainstreet program

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: De Funiak Springs Herald-Breeze

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS RESIDENT ROBERT MCKNIGHT asked about issues with finding past meeting minutes of the DFSEDC online at the city website. By ALICIA LEONARD "The Mainstreet program although not a grant is a technical support program through federal and state lines that has a coordinator that helps communities like DeFuniak Springs bring the Mainstreet program into being" DeFuniak Springs Grant Writer and Coordinator Chris Mitchell told the DeFuniak Springs Economic Development Committee at their April 13, 2017 meeting.

