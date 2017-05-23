a Sometimes you eat the beara
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS – Roger McLaney sat in his work chair and held a headset to his ear, his surroundings resembling the USS Enterprise more than the Walton County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attn Walton County Sheriff's Dept
|May 1
|Informer
|1
|Walton County Attorney Mark Davis resigns
|Apr '17
|Gary Souders
|1
|Water Park (Jul '11)
|Apr '17
|Mary land
|2
|Erica Howell (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Whoa
|2
|Jessica hill
|Apr '17
|David
|1
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|robert
|74
|Authorities searching for missing Westville woman (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Amee
|77
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC