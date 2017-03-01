Walton deputies to help teen celebrate birthday
Planning a 14-year-old's birthday party can be fun, but grandmother Bettye Mendez was worried about one thing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bill bagwell handmade knives
|4 hr
|treasuresinsteel
|1
|UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08)
|Feb 20
|Spookytoo
|63
|Confederate flag comes down after more than 50 ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 12
|TLC4EVER
|7
|murder in crestview? (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|BABY RICHBURG
|15
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Jocular1
|73
|Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Crazy lady
|7
|Murdered sister in area (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|View_Resident
|47
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC