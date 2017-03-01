Man steals deputya s car while handcuffed
DeFUNIAK SPRINGS- A vehicle fire on Interstate 10 led to an unusual chain of events Friday that included two stolen vehicles and a handcuffed suspect stealing a patrol car, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.
