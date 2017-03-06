Man In Florida Attempts To Steal A Jeep, Owner Holds Him At Gunpoint
A homeowner in Florida noticed someone sitting in his Jeep, attempting to steal it, but the attempt was derailed when the owner detained him at gunpoint, the Palm Beach Post reported Sunday . The drama began Friday morning when Walton County Sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 10. The vehicle was reported stolen in DeFuniak Springs, Fla., and was found to be purposely set on fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08)
|Mar 11
|Jim
|8
|bill bagwell handmade knives
|Mar 2
|treasuresinsteel
|1
|UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08)
|Feb 20
|Spookytoo
|63
|Confederate flag comes down after more than 50 ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|TLC4EVER
|7
|murder in crestview? (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|BABY RICHBURG
|15
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Jocular1
|73
|Murdered sister in area (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|View_Resident
|47
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC