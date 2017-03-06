Man In Florida Attempts To Steal A Jeep, Owner Holds Him At Gunpoint

A homeowner in Florida noticed someone sitting in his Jeep, attempting to steal it, but the attempt was derailed when the owner detained him at gunpoint, the Palm Beach Post reported Sunday . The drama began Friday morning when Walton County Sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 10. The vehicle was reported stolen in DeFuniak Springs, Fla., and was found to be purposely set on fire.

