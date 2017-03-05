Handcuffed man steals deputy's car

Handcuffed man steals deputy's car

Sunday Mar 5

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested 30-year-old Cody Dwayne Hynum of Highlands, Texas, on Friday in DeFuniak Springs for allegedly stealing a pickup truck and attempting to steal another vehicle. Authorities say that after being handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol car, Hynum kicked out one of its windows.

