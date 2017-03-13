DeFuniak Springs City Council holds C...

DeFuniak Springs City Council holds Code Enforcement Workshop

By ELIZABETH SINCLAIR DeFuniak Springs home owners, the City Council and Code Enforcement Officer Dusty Beck agree there are no teeth in the city's enforcement code and there is considerable frustration by all as how to fix it. At the request of Beck, the city council held a workshop on Feb. 28 to look at the issues.

