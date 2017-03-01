Costa Blanca breaks ground
"We want to redefine quality on this end of 30A," said land-owner and developer Gus Andrews as he spoke of his new development, Costa Blanca. Ground was broken Tuesday morning for construction of the new development located across from Gulf Place Town Center on the Gulf.
