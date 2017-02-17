Two life-flighted after overturning m...

Two life-flighted after overturning motorcycle

A motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon has left two Walton County residents in serious condition, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. According to the release, Vaughn Banks, 59, of DeFuniak Springs, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 331 on a 2008 Suzuki Boulevar at the time of the 12:44 p.m. incident.

