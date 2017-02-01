Shooting victim: 'Kyle, please stop. ...

Shooting victim: 'Kyle, please stop. Oh God'

Moments after a critically wounded young woman called 911 to ask for help, the man accused of shooting her and a friend can be heard demanding that authorities come and get the victims. "Come get these ," Kyle Wagner screamed, according to the call history report released Thursday by the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

