Shooting victim: 'Kyle, please stop. Oh God'
Moments after a critically wounded young woman called 911 to ask for help, the man accused of shooting her and a friend can be heard demanding that authorities come and get the victims. "Come get these ," Kyle Wagner screamed, according to the call history report released Thursday by the Walton County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|murder in crestview? (Dec '06)
|Jan 5
|BABY RICHBURG
|15
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Jocular1
|73
|Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Crazy lady
|7
|UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Norwood
|62
|Murdered sister in area (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|View_Resident
|47
|New Walton County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Aug '16
|Ralph
|2
|Could South Walton become its own municipality?
|Aug '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC