Original 'tiny homes' on tour in Brooksville this weekend

Are you interested in living large in a small space? Do you wish you could take your house with you when you travel? Has the idea of a "tiny house" stirred your fancy? Then head out to the Sertoma Youth Ranch in Brooksville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 25, to visit the Members of the Tin Can Tourists , America's oldest trailer and motor coach club, believe that the coolest tiny homes are vintage travel trailers. Ranging in average length from 8 feet to 30 feet, these tiny restored homes on wheels offer life on the road where space is limited but style and substance are not.

