Original 'tiny homes' on tour in Brooksville this weekend

Are you interested in living large in a small space? Do you wish you could take your house with you when you travel? Has the idea of a "tiny house" stirred your fancy? Then head out to the Sertoma Youth Ranch in Brooksville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 25, to visit the Members of the Tin Can Tourists , America's oldest trailer and motor coach club, believe that the coolest tiny homes are vintage travel trailers. Ranging in average length from 8 feet to 30 feet, these tiny restored homes on wheels offer life on the road where space is limited but style and substance are not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.