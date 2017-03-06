Mardi Gras comes a little early to DeFuniak Springs
KING ROBIN AND QUEEN TERESA of the Krewe de Yak. Mardi Gras came a little early to DeFuniak Springs when the Krewe de Yak, Krewe of Patriots and Krewe of St. Andrews paraded around Circle Drive, dancing, singing and tossing candy and beads to spectators.
