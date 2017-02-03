Hotel DeFuniak comes to life once again
According to the new owner, who wants to remain anonymous, the “New York style, high-end vintage boutique hotel” will transport guests back to the '20s beginning in April. The aromas of Caribbean, Creole, Cajun and Cuban style cuisine will fill the air of the 100-year-old building for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|murder in crestview? (Dec '06)
|Jan 5
|BABY RICHBURG
|15
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Jocular1
|73
|Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Crazy lady
|7
|UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Norwood
|62
|Murdered sister in area (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|View_Resident
|47
|New Walton County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Aug '16
|Ralph
|2
|Could South Walton become its own municipality?
|Aug '16
|James
|1
