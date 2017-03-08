DeFuniak Springs City Council discuss...

DeFuniak Springs City Council discusses search for new city manager

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: De Funiak Springs Herald-Breeze

By ELIZABETH SINCLAIR With Councilman Mac Carpenter's name noticeable by omission, DeFuniak Springs Interim City Manager Tilman Mears wrote a letter of appreciation to the mayor and other four council members dated Feb.13. His formal letter of resignation was presented on Feb. 1. At the city council meeting on Feb.13, Mayor Bob Campbell asked the council for direction in replacing Mears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at De Funiak Springs Herald-Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08) 6 hr Jim 8
bill bagwell handmade knives Mar 2 treasuresinsteel 1
News UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08) Feb 20 Spookytoo 63
News Confederate flag comes down after more than 50 ... (Jul '15) Feb 12 TLC4EVER 7
murder in crestview? (Dec '06) Jan '17 BABY RICHBURG 15
Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10) Dec '16 Jocular1 73
Murdered sister in area (Oct '06) Dec '16 View_Resident 47
See all Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now

Defuniak Springs, FL Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defuniak Springs, FL Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Defuniak Springs,...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,489,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC