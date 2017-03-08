DeFuniak Springs City Council discusses search for new city manager
By ELIZABETH SINCLAIR With Councilman Mac Carpenter's name noticeable by omission, DeFuniak Springs Interim City Manager Tilman Mears wrote a letter of appreciation to the mayor and other four council members dated Feb.13. His formal letter of resignation was presented on Feb. 1. At the city council meeting on Feb.13, Mayor Bob Campbell asked the council for direction in replacing Mears.
