County narrows search for Dyess' replacement
As the county continues its search for a replacement for former Planning Director Wayne Dyess, five applicants' names have floated to the top, including two who currently work in the department and one former employee. Those five are Mac Carpenter of DeFuniak Springs, Kristen Shell of Gulf Breeze, Christopher Gratz of Bradenton, Steven Bourne of Kentucky and Heather Whitmore of Tallahassee.
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08)
|Feb 20
|Spookytoo
|63
|Confederate flag comes down after more than 50 ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 12
|TLC4EVER
|7
|murder in crestview? (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|BABY RICHBURG
|15
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Jocular1
|73
|Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Crazy lady
|7
|Murdered sister in area (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|View_Resident
|47
|New Walton County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Aug '16
|Ralph
|2
