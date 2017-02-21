County narrows search for Dyess' repl...

County narrows search for Dyess' replacement

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Walton Sun

As the county continues its search for a replacement for former Planning Director Wayne Dyess, five applicants' names have floated to the top, including two who currently work in the department and one former employee. Those five are Mac Carpenter of DeFuniak Springs, Kristen Shell of Gulf Breeze, Christopher Gratz of Bradenton, Steven Bourne of Kentucky and Heather Whitmore of Tallahassee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08) Feb 20 Spookytoo 63
News Confederate flag comes down after more than 50 ... (Jul '15) Feb 12 TLC4EVER 7
murder in crestview? (Dec '06) Jan '17 BABY RICHBURG 15
Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10) Dec '16 Jocular1 73
News Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08) Dec '16 Crazy lady 7
Murdered sister in area (Oct '06) Dec '16 View_Resident 47
New Walton County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Aug '16 Ralph 2
See all Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now

Defuniak Springs, FL Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defuniak Springs, FL Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Defuniak Springs,...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,968 • Total comments across all topics: 279,070,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC