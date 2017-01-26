Tip leads to arrest in WCSO's 'Turn '...

Tip leads to arrest in WCSO's 'Turn 'Em In Tuesday' post

A tip to the Walton County Sheriff's Office has led to the arrest of a DeFuniak Springs teenager following a post on the agency's "Turn 'Em In Tuesday" campaign. According to a WCSO post on Facebook, 18-year-old Trenton Murphy was located by deputies on John White Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

