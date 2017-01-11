Police Blotter: Report: Woman wrecks car; unlicensed friend takes wheel
NICEVILLE – A 21-year-old DeFuniak Springs woman told police she was driving because her friend, who was the passenger, had wrecked the car so she took over, according to her Niceville Police Department arrest report.
