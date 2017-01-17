NWF residents crochet plastic bags into sleeping mats
Not all people crochet sweaters or fuzzy socks. Some Northwest Florida residents use plastic bags to make sleeping mats for the homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|murder in crestview? (Dec '06)
|Jan 5
|BABY RICHBURG
|15
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Dec 29
|Jocular1
|73
|Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|Crazy lady
|7
|UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Norwood
|62
|Murdered sister in area (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|View_Resident
|47
|New Walton County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Aug '16
|Ralph
|2
|Could South Walton become its own municipality?
|Aug '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC