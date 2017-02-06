Mark Baumer struck, killed during barefoot walk across country
Mark Baumer, 33, a Rhode Island native, was fatally struck Saturday along Highway 90 in Walton County, in the northwest part of the state. Charges are pending against the driver, Sonja Siglar, and alcohol was ruled out as a factor in the crash, ABC affiliate WEAR-TV reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|murder in crestview? (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|BABY RICHBURG
|15
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Jocular1
|73
|Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Crazy lady
|7
|UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Norwood
|62
|Murdered sister in area (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|View_Resident
|47
|New Walton County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Aug '16
|Ralph
|2
|Could South Walton become its own municipality?
|Aug '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC