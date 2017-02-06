Mark Baumer struck, killed during bar...

Mark Baumer struck, killed during barefoot walk across country

Monday Jan 23 Read more: New York Daily News

Mark Baumer, 33, a Rhode Island native, was fatally struck Saturday along Highway 90 in Walton County, in the northwest part of the state. Charges are pending against the driver, Sonja Siglar, and alcohol was ruled out as a factor in the crash, ABC affiliate WEAR-TV reports .

