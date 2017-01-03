Imfeld goes from County Commission to EDA
Bill Imfeld sat on the Board of County Commissioners as the commissioner from District 3 for the last time on Nov. 7, but he wasn't without a job for long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|murder in crestview? (Dec '06)
|Jan 5
|BABY RICHBURG
|15
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Dec 29
|Jocular1
|73
|Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|Crazy lady
|7
|UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08)
|Dec 13
|Norwood
|62
|Murdered sister in area (Oct '06)
|Dec 8
|View_Resident
|47
|New Walton County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Aug '16
|Ralph
|2
|Could South Walton become its own municipality?
|Aug '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC