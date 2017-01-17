Ceremony celebrates road work completion Updated at
Walton County District 2 Commissioner Cecilia Jones hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony recognizing the completion of the County Road 285 repaving project on Tuesday at Lakewood Park, located at 2915 North County Highway 285 in DeFuniak Springs.
