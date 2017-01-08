5 things not miss on your winter visit
Sure, most snowbirds have been visiting the Emerald Coast for decades. But, it's always a good time to get a refresher course on the things to see and do when you come back to your second home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Destin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|murder in crestview? (Dec '06)
|Jan 5
|BABY RICHBURG
|15
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Dec 29
|Jocular1
|73
|Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|Crazy lady
|7
|UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08)
|Dec 13
|Norwood
|62
|Murdered sister in area (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|View_Resident
|47
|New Walton County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Aug '16
|Ralph
|2
|Could South Walton become its own municipality?
|Aug '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC