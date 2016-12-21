4 dead after tornado hits Alabama tow...

4 dead after tornado hits Alabama town amid southeastern US severe weather outbreak

At least five people were killed across the Southeast following an outbreak of severe weather that affected the region from Monday into early Tuesday. Four people died in the southeastern Alabama town of Rehobeth after a suspected tornado swept through the area Monday night and blew a tree onto a home, authorities said.

