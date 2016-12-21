4 dead after tornado hits Alabama town amid southeastern US severe weather outbreak
At least five people were killed across the Southeast following an outbreak of severe weather that affected the region from Monday into early Tuesday. Four people died in the southeastern Alabama town of Rehobeth after a suspected tornado swept through the area Monday night and blew a tree onto a home, authorities said.
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Dec 29
|Jocular1
|73
|Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|Crazy lady
|7
|UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08)
|Dec 13
|Norwood
|62
|Murdered sister in area (Oct '06)
|Dec 8
|View_Resident
|47
|A Grandmother's Plea for her Granddaughter (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|tisha mealer
|3
|New Walton County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Aug '16
|Ralph
|2
|Could South Walton become its own municipality?
|Aug '16
|James
|1
