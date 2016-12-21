Santa's Helpers Dec. 9
It's not too early to start planning for this year's Emerald Coast Children's Advocacy Center Adopt-a-Family program to help children in need over the upcoming Holiday season. ECCAC is seeking donors who will purchase gifts for individual families who have been identified by the Center.
