Moore garners Mid-South Player of the Week accoladesCumberland senior ...
Cumberland senior Taliah Moore was voted Mid-South Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday, posting a pair of double-doubles to open conference play for the Phoenix. The DeFuniak Springs, Fla., native registered 23 points and 10 rebounds, hitting 10 of 14 shots, in just 25 minutes of action against Life.
