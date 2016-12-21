Man gets 25 years after trying to blow up ex-wife Updated at
Davis, 30, who was described at the time of his arrest as a person who was practiced at building explosive devices, was charged Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Crazy lady
|7
|UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08)
|Dec 13
|Norwood
|62
|Murdered sister in area (Oct '06)
|Dec 8
|View_Resident
|47
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|AndreaCummings
|72
|A Grandmother's Plea for her Granddaughter (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|tisha mealer
|3
|Russian Workers in Destin (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Michael
|3
|New Walton County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Aug '16
|Ralph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC