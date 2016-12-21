Man charged for encouraging kids to fight
A 29-year-old DeFuniak Springs man has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for his role in a fight at a local park. According to his Walton County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Daniel Arnell Thompson encouraged two boys to fight while recording the altercation on his cellphone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Crazy lady
|7
|UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08)
|Dec 13
|Norwood
|62
|Murdered sister in area (Oct '06)
|Dec 8
|View_Resident
|47
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|AndreaCummings
|72
|A Grandmother's Plea for her Granddaughter (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|tisha mealer
|3
|Russian Workers in Destin (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Michael
|3
|New Walton County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Aug '16
|Ralph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC