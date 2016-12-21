Hard, soft rodent droppings force buffet closure
A Chinese buffet in DeFuniak Springs was closed on an emergency basis Dec. 13 for numerous high priority violations, including improper food storage and rodent droppings throughout the restaurant. JB's Chinese Buffet, at 66 U.S. Highway 90 E., was flagged for everything from dead cockroaches and employee medications stored with food to hard ... (more)
