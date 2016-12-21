Good grades equal help for animal shelter Updated at
West DeFuniak Springs Elementary School teachers Tiffany Mills and Nyssa Carroll recently created the Grades for Good project, which helps students raise money for each good grade they receive to buy donations for the Walton County Animal Shelter.
