Good grades equal help for animal she...

Good grades equal help for animal shelter Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

West DeFuniak Springs Elementary School teachers Tiffany Mills and Nyssa Carroll  recently created the Grades for Good project, which helps students raise money for each good grade they receive to buy donations for the Walton County Animal Shelter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08) Sat Crazy lady 7
News UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08) Dec 13 Norwood 62
Murdered sister in area (Oct '06) Dec 8 View_Resident 47
Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10) Nov '16 AndreaCummings 72
A Grandmother's Plea for her Granddaughter (Jun '08) Oct '16 tisha mealer 3
Russian Workers in Destin (Aug '10) Oct '16 Michael 3
New Walton County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Aug '16 Ralph 2
See all Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now

Defuniak Springs, FL Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defuniak Springs, FL Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Defuniak Springs,...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,081

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC