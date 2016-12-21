Girl Scouts need help to reopen camp
Resting on a whopping 1,650 acres is Camp Kolomoki, which Girl Scouts of America purchased in 1968. However, the camp has not been usable in several years due to deterioration causing safety concerns. Raslean Allen, CEO of the Northwest Florida Panhandle Girl Scout Council, said they have been working at restructuring the main roads into the camp, but progress has been very slow due to lack of funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Crazy lady
|7
|UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08)
|Dec 13
|Norwood
|62
|Murdered sister in area (Oct '06)
|Dec 8
|View_Resident
|47
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|AndreaCummings
|72
|A Grandmother's Plea for her Granddaughter (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|tisha mealer
|3
|Russian Workers in Destin (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Michael
|3
|New Walton County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Aug '16
|Ralph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC