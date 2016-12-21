Girl Scouts need help to reopen camp

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Walton Sun

Resting on a whopping 1,650 acres is Camp Kolomoki, which Girl Scouts of America purchased in 1968. However, the camp has not been usable in several years due to deterioration causing safety concerns. Raslean Allen, CEO of the Northwest Florida Panhandle Girl Scout Council, said they have been working at restructuring the main roads into the camp, but progress has been very slow due to lack of funds.

