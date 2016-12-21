'Always smile when you remember who you miss'
They did everything together. They hiked, dove and backpacked together. When they weren't off adventuring somewhere, they enjoyed eating together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Crazy lady
|7
|UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08)
|Dec 13
|Norwood
|62
|Murdered sister in area (Oct '06)
|Dec 8
|View_Resident
|47
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|AndreaCummings
|72
|A Grandmother's Plea for her Granddaughter (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|tisha mealer
|3
|Russian Workers in Destin (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Michael
|3
|New Walton County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Aug '16
|Ralph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC