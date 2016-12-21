Boy Calls 911 To Ask Deputies Over For Family's Thanksgiving Dinner
A 5-year-old boy in Florida just wanted to give thanks to his local sheriff's office this Thanksgiving. Billy dialed 911 on Thursday to ask Walton County Sheriff's Office deputies to join him and his family for their holiday dinner at their DeFuniak Springs home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ten years to Revelation (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Crazy lady
|7
|UPDATED: Country music singer arrested (Apr '08)
|Dec 13
|Norwood
|62
|Murdered sister in area (Oct '06)
|Dec 8
|View_Resident
|47
|Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|AndreaCummings
|72
|A Grandmother's Plea for her Granddaughter (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|tisha mealer
|3
|Russian Workers in Destin (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Michael
|3
|New Walton County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Aug '16
|Ralph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC