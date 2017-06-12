What's your vision for Paulding County?

As you make your way around the square in Paulding, there are two signs that read, "What's our vision?" on the courthouse lawn. What is the county's vision? Or most importantly, what is your vision of the county? Last November, Paulding Putnam's marketing and economic development manager, Erika Willitzer, introduced the Paulding County Vision Board to county commissioners, who as the governing body, gave their full support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paulding Progress.